Enforcement Directorate files chargesheet in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case

The ED said its probe found that the accused was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 01st April 2021

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet against a Jammu & Kashmir-resident in a money laundering case linked to a terror-funding case of 2006.

It said in a statement that the prosecution complaint (chargesheet) has been filed against Aijaz Hussain Khwaja, a resident of Baramulla district of the Union Territory, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the central probe agency, Khawaja was apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2006 with a bag containing 2.05 kg RDX and Rs 49 lakh in cash.

"He was sentenced for seven years under sections of the Explosive Substances Act along with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The seized amount was also confiscated by the trial court," it said.

The ED said its probe found that the "accused was involved in illegal activities related to terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Out of such illegal activities, he had generated proceeds of crime in lakhs. During that period, he was in touch with Muktiar Ahmed Bhatt alias Ahmed (a Pakistan-based LeT operative in league with Pakistan ISI) to undertake financial dealings for various separatist and terrorist activities," it said.

It had earlier attached a residential flat at Jangpura in New Delhi and bank balance in the account held by Khawaja's wife.

