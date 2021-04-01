STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K administration allots 496 kanals of land to TTD on 40-year lease for temple, allied infra

“Its arrival in J&K will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrims in Jammu, the city of temples, besides enhancing economic activities,” said a spokesman

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has allotted over 496 kanals of land on lease for 40 years to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for building a temple and allied infrastructure.

An official spokesman said the Administrative Council (AC), which is headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, met and approved the proposal to allot 496 kanals and 17 marlas of land to the TTD for building a temple and its allied infrastructure, pilgrim amenities complex, vedapatasala, spiritual/meditation centre, office, residential quarters and parking.

The land, he said, would be allotted to the TTD on lease basis for a period of 40 years.

TTD, which is headquartered at Tirupati, is an independent trust which manages temples including the Tirumala Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The official spokesman said TTD, a board established by the government under the TTD Act, 1932 is a charitable organization of international repute with a proven track record of activities in the spiritual, cultural, social, and educational sphere.

“Its arrival in J&K will tap the tourism potential particularly pilgrims in Jammu, the city of temples, besides enhancing economic activities,” he said.

According to the spokesman, once developed, the TTD infrastructure will be an attraction for pilgrims and tourists in addition to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Amarnath Shrine.

“It will enable tourists to come and stay longer in Jammu city. The future development on the campus will also contribute to economic growth of the region,” he added.

