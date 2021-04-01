Mamata Banerjee's body language shows that she has accepted defeat in Nandigram: PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid Mamata Banerjee's claims of 'rigged' polling at Nandigram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Trinamool Congress supremo stating that her body language indicated that she had accepted defeat in the East Midnapore seat.

"Everyone has seen what has happened in Nandigram. She (Mamata) is the opinion poll, she is the exit poll. Mamata didi your body language is showing you have accepted your defeat in Nandigram," said Modi, while addressing a rally in Mathurapur, South 24 Parganas.

The Prime Minister in his speech said polling in Nandigram reflected Bengal’s mood. "What happened in Nandigram is the reflection of what Bengal wants now. Didi first changed her constituency and later realised, it was her wrong decision. Didi always stands as a barrier in the path of development. She destroyed Bengal’s industries. She run the government for 10 years without any planning. BJP will be focused on Bengal’s development after wresting power," he said.

Reiterating BJP’s claim to whitewash the TMC-led government, Modi said, "The people of Bengal have decided to bring change in Bengal. The BJP will come to power in Bengal with more than 200 seats."