STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata has lost ground in Bengal, speaking of 'gotra' is sign of desperation: Javadekar

Javadekar claimed that the people of the state have already made up their mind to bring the BJP to power and the Lok Sabha election result indicated the people's will to reject Banerjee.

Published: 01st April 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment and IT Minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has realised that she has lost ground in West Bengal and is speaking about her 'gotra' in desperation, but this "drama" will not help her party win the assembly election.

"You are disclosing your gotra and are opposing 'Jai Shri Ram' and also disallowed Ma Durga's immersion during Durga Puja. People understand everything as to who is genuine and who is not," he told reporters.

Javadekar claimed that the people of the state have already made up their mind to bring the BJP to power and the Lok Sabha election result indicated the people's will to reject Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress.

As she ended her Nandigram poll campaign, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said during her speech that her gotra was 'Shandilya'.

"I visited a temple where the priest asked me my 'gotra'. I told him - 'Maa, Maati, Manus', but actually I'm Shandilya," Banerjee said in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former general secretary Suvendu Adhikari.

Javadekar reminded Banerjee that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke of his 'gotra' and his party "lost miserably".

"Now she is telling her 'gotra' and she will also lose very badly because it shows that she is not genuine as she was disclosing this on the eve of her election," he said.

Javadekar said disclosing her 'gotra' now will not help the TMC.

The BJP has alleged that Banerjee is trying to assert her Hindu credentials with an eye on election though she had been following a policy of appeasing the minority community during her rule.

The Trinamool Congress has, in turn, accused the BJP of trying to create a communal divide.

"This is the height of desperation. She (Banerjee) has realised that she has lost all ground and such drama does not work at the last minute. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the people of Bengal have rejected the TMC and this time, they will be totally out and the BJP will come in," Javadekar told reporters.

On threats given by Banerjee to find "gaddar" (traitors) within the party, he said this is also a sign of desperation.

Javadekar said the people of West Bengal have shown in the Lok Sabha election itself that they are against the Trinamool Congress and are with the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

That is why the BJP will win the Bengal elections, he claimed.

Assembly elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases and the second phase of polling will be held on April 1, after the first phase on March 27.

The result will be out on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp