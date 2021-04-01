PNB fraud: Warrant against Nirav Modi's sister, brother-in-law kept in abeyance

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special PMLA court on Thursday kept in abeyance the warrant issued against the sister and brother-in-law of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till further orders.

Modi's sister Purvi and her husband Maiank Mehta had "turned approvers" in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, in which Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the prime accused.

The couple had approached the court in February for cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against them, on the grounds that they had turned approvers in the case.

Modi, who is currently lodged in a UK prison, Choksi and others are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case since 2018.

Purvi (47) is a Belgian national, while her husband is a British citizen, and the couple, who are stated to be based abroad, have never joined the probe in the case.

Purvi was arraigned as an accused in the case, where multiple chargesheets have been filed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).