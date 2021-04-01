SGPC failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christianity: BJP leader RP Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP spokesperson RP Singh hit out at the SGPC on Thursday for passing a resolution against the RSS, saying the SAD-ruled panel failed to stop the conversion of Sikhs into Christianity and it was the Sangh that ran a "Ghar Wapsi" programme for the converts.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House passed a resolution on Tuesday against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it is attempting to establish a "Hindu Rashtra" (Hindu country).

Reacting to the resolution, Singh said, "The SGPC has miserably failed to stop Sikhs from converting to Christianity in Punjab. To cover up their failure, they keep raising the false bogey of Hindu Rashtra. I challenge the SGPC president to present one case of a Sikh lured by Hindus to convert."

Himself a Sikh, Singh asked how many times did the SGPC issue statements or act against Sikhs being lured by missionaries to convert and how many converted Sikhs were brought back to the fold of Sikhism.

"Rather, it was the RSS that used to run the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign and bring converts back to the fold," he claimed.

The SGPC, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, perhaps for the first time passed a resolution against the RSS, though earlier, office-bearers of the committee had individually given statements against the Sangh.