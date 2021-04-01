STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Violators of mask rule lodged in temporary jail in Indore

People roaming in public places without masks despite warnings are being sent to a temporary jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Published: 01st April 2021 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

INDORE: People roaming in public places without masks despite warnings are being sent to a temporary jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, a jail official said on Thursday.

On the directives of the local administration, a community guest house in the Snehlataganj area of the city is being designated as a temporary jail, said Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, the superintendent of the central jail.

As many as 15 personnel have been deputed in the temporary jail to keep a watch on prisoners and CCTV cameras are also installed in it, the official said.

Initially, 20 persons of Khajrana area, who were roaming without masks, were lodged in the facility under section 151 of the CrPC, the official said.

Indore, the worst-affected district of the state, has recorded 70,309 coronavirus cases and 962 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indore Indore Jail Indore Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp