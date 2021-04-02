STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

44-yr-old man in Bengaluru tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

The man came to Guwahati to meet his family and took an RT-PCR test before catching his flight back to Dubai. Though the report was negative, the airline asked him for a permit from Dubai govt.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old Indian sales representative working in Dubai, who took both doses of the China-made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine there, tested positive after his arrival in Bengaluru this week.

He received his first dose on January 31st and the second one on February 25th abroad. He came to Guwahati to meet his family and took an RT-PCR test before catching his flight back to Dubai.

The report turned negative. However, the airline asked him for a permit from the Dubai government, which he did not have, so he missed his flight on March 27. His relatives in Bengaluru found a different airline company operating direct flights to Dubai, without requiring any approval from the Dubai government, so he flew down here on the same day.

"As his first RT-PCR test was 72 hours old, we ordered for a swab collection from home to get him rechecked. To our surprise, it turned positive on March 29. He was asymptomatic, without any temperature or drop in oxygen levels," said his relative, on condition of anonymity,

They decided to do a second test to rule out any false positives, but the second RT-PCR test too turned positive on March 30. He has been isolated in a separate home and as per Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike rules, he will remain in quarantine for 14 days. He is under no medication or treatment as he does not have any symptoms and his relatives are ensuring COVID protocols are followed.

On Wednesday, Chinese pharma companies Sinopharm and Sinovac presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines, "indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization" as per Alejandro Cravioto,  the chair of a WHO advisory panel

The United Arab Emirates which approved the Sinopharm vaccine on December 9, 2020 said the vaccine was 86% effective, according to interim results of its phase three trial.
However, Sinopharm announced on December 30, 2020 that phase three trials of the vaccine showed that it had 79% efficacy. Earlier in March both Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi tested positive, days after taking the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China made Sinopharm vaccine COVID-19 vaccine Dubai government
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp