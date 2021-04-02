STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 pm-6 am night curfew imposed in Pune for a week over rising COVID cases

Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel conduct a flag march during night curfew, imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Police personnel conduct a flag march during night curfew, imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Mumbai. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI/PUNE:  Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Pune administration on Friday announced that bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for the next seven days in the district.

"Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed, while a maximum of 20 people in funerals and 50 at weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Rao said a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune from Saturday.

"The situation will be reviewed again next Friday. Religious places will also be completely closed for the next seven days," Rao added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from today in view of rising coronavirus cases.

"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," said Pednekar

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she added.

Maharashtra reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Thursday taking the total number of cases in the state to 28,56,163. There were 3,66,533 active cases in the state till yesterday.  

