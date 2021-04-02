STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express services to be suspended from April 2

Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division made this announcement through his official Twitter handle late this evening.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:41 AM

Indian Railways

For representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Western Railway on Thursday announced that the services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express would be suspended for a month from April 2.



"Suspension of Train No. 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas express with effect form 02-04-2021 for the period of one month," the tweet said.

"Night curfews have also been implemented in both the connecting states, which may cause inconvenience to passengers in general," said an official of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), an undertaking of Indian Railways.

The railway authorities had resumed the services of Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express regularly four days a week from February 14 this year.

The IRCTC had cancelled all the trips of this train from 24 November last year due to poor occupancy levels owing to COVID-19 pandemic, after resuming its services in October.

