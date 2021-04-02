STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Rifles apprehend three with arms and ammunitions in Aizawl

Published: 02nd April 2021 01:23 PM

The Assam Rifles is the leading counter-insurgency force deployed in the Northeast.(Photo| File)

By ANI

AIZAWL (Mizoram): The Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles have seized arms and ammunitions and apprehended arms dealers during a joint operation with state police in Aizawl, Assam Rifles said on Thursday.

Based on the specific information the joint operation was carried out on March 31.

"The operation was based on confirmed intelligence inputs about the war-like stores," it said.

According to Assam Rifles, the team recovered one Armscor AK22 rifle, one point 22 mm colt pistol, 108 rounds of 22 mm ammunition, one round of 7.62 mm ammunition two rounds of 32 mm ammunition, five empty cartridges of 22 mm and two shotgun shells during the operation.

All the three apprehended arms dealers were later handed over to the Aizawl Police Station. 

