Bengal, Assam polls: Doom of Opposition in Modi’s crystal ball

Prasanta Mazumdar and Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI/KOLKATA: The BJP has started predicting results even when elections are underway. In Assam, two of the three phases have been completed.

In West Bengal, six more phases remain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing election rallies in these two states on Thursday, said that BJP is going to win.

Trying to strike a chord with the locals who love football, Modi said in Assam’s Kokrajhar that people of the state have shown the red card to the opposition alliance in the first two phases of elections.

“The whole of India knows football is very popular among the youth here. Given the sense I am getting after the two phases, people have shown red card to Congress-AIUDF combine,” Modi said while campaigning for the UPPL candidate.

The UPPL and AGP are allies of BJP. Congress leads a 10-party alliance also including AIUDF.

Following the line of his party in recent election rallies, the PM accused Congress of resorting to divisive politics and misleading people.

“They instigated people made them fight. The NDA united them through the bridge of development. The Congress is responsible for the encroachment of land. NDA freed them,” he said.

Stating that peace has returned to Assam, he said the NDA government was committed to help those who had abjured the path of violence. He appealed to those still wielding the gun to join the NDA’s mission for peace and progress.

At a rally in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, Modi lashed out at Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and said her body language showed she had accepted defeat.

“Everyone has seen what has happened in Nandigram. She (Mamata) is the opinion poll, she is the exit poll. Mamata didi your body language is showing you have accepted defeat in Nandigram,’’ said Modi.

The PM in his speech said Nandigram reflected Bengal’s mood.

“What happened in Nandigram is the reflection of what Bengal wants now. Didi first changed her constituency and later realised, it was her wrong decision. Didi always stands as a barrier in the path of development. She destroyed Bengal’s industries. She ran the government for 10 years without any planning. BJP will be focussed on Bengal’s development after wresting power.”

Reiterating BJP’s claim to whitewash the TMC-led government, Modi said: “The people of Bengal have decided to bring change. The BJP will come to power in the state with more than 200 seats. Six more phases of polling remain in West Bengal after Thursday."