Bengal polls: Trinamool MP writes to official fearing disruption of 'communal harmony' in Nandigram

TMC, on Thursday, had complained to the Election Commission that it had received a report from its representatives about BJP 'jamming' eight booths in the Moyna constituency.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers raise slogans against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, waiting inside a polling station, during the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dibyendu Adhikari has written to the District Magistrate of East Midnapore and the District Election Officer over the security situation in Nandigram after reports of chaos during the second phase of polling and has requested to take precautionary measures in advance.

"Considering the present political situation in the area, I personally apprehend that existing communal harmony may be blatantly disrupted...I request you to take precautionary measures in advance," read the letter written by Adhikari on Thursday.

"I therefore earnestly request your good office to take precautionary measures, well in advance, to maintain existing communal harmony for the greater interest of integrated and peaceful life of the people here," his letter further read.

TMC, on Thursday, had complained to the Election Commission that it had received a report from its representatives about Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) "jamming" eight booths in the Moyna constituency and said, "a mob of BJP workers has entered the booth".

The complaint said that BJP workers "are attempting to take control of EVM and are rigging the booth".

It had also alleged that Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed at the booth had not taken any action.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who talked to media persons in Nandigram after casting her vote, said that the party lodged 63 complaints with the Election Commission.

Nandigram witnessed a high-voltage "Khela" (game of power) on Thursday in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls and saw a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

The third phase of polling will be held on April 6.

