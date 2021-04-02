STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Two days after a raging wildfire engulfed parts of Badhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally took note of the development on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Forest officials told to control fire in tiger reserve
Two days after a raging wildfire engulfed parts of Badhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Umaria district, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally took note of the development on Wednesday. While reviewing the situation, the CM instructed the forest department officials to immediately control the fire to prevent loss of forest wealth, including animals, in the fast spreading blaze. As per informed sources, the fire has spread to many parts of the reserve, including Magadhi, Tala and Dhamokhar ranges. Pictures and videos of the blaze have gone viral all over social media. 

Public pressure forces govt to revoke tax hike in Indore
Mounting public pressure and opposition by both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have compelled the state government to suspend a hike in municipal taxes announced two days ago by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). There was growing public resentment in Indore (known as the country’s cleanest city) over the hike in municipal taxes, with major political parties opposing the move. Sensing that the issue could hurt the ruling party’s prospects in the next civic polls, the state government finally announced on Thursday suspension of the hike. “The hike in all types of taxes and user charges has been suspended respecting the sentiments of Indoreans,” local BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat informed.

MP revenue-transport minister tests positive
Govind Singh Rajput, the revenue and transport minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet, tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. Rajput, one of the Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist ministers, took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video, informing that he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. Rajput, a powerful politician from Bundelkhand region, is the first minister of the present BJP government to have tested positive amid the fresh wave of the outbreak in state. As per sources, he will be treated at a private hospital in Bhopal.

Scindia among BJP’s star campaigners in Bengal
A year after joining the BJP and scripting the fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia has been included in the list of the saffron party’s star campaigners for the ongoing eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal. This will be the first time that the former union minister will campaign for BJP outside MP. Scindia’s name figures 24th in the 30-strong list submitted by the BJP to the Election Commission of India. The opposition Congress, however, targeted its former leader Scindia over featuring on the 24th spot, ten places down MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is 14th on the same list. 

Anuraag singh
Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp