STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BKU supremo Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked in Alwar, farmer leader blames BJP for attack

Police have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supremo Rakesh Tikait's car was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday. Stones were allegedly pelted at his convey, damaging the rear windshield.

The incident reportedly occured in Tatarpur village of Alwar district. Tikait was on his way to Bansur from Harsora village of Alwar when his convoy was attacked. Tikait was going to Bansur after addressing a gathering in Harsora.

The farmer leader was quick to share the information on Twitter wherein he blamed the BJP for the attack. Tikait tweeted, "Attacked by BJP goons at Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bansur Road. Death of democracy." The farm leader even shared a video of a damaged car, saying that the attack was carried out by "BJP goons".

Police have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack.

Tikait, however, was not in his car when the stones were allegedly pelted, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

"At this, some of the cars stopped and their occupants in the vehicles argued with them over the issue. Amid all this, the windshield of one car was damaged apparently in stone pelting," the SP said.

BKU's state president Rajaram Meel, who was accompanying Tikait, alleged that at least 40 to 50 people carrying sticks stopped the convoy and entered into an altercation with them.

राजस्थान: अलवर में किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत के काफिले पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा कथित तौर पर हमले का मामला सामने आया है।

राकेश टिकैत ने बताया, "पुलिस का पिस्टल छीनने की कोशिश की गई। पत्थर मारकर गाड़ी के शीशे तोड़ दिए गए, लाठी चलाई गई।" pic.twitter.com/eqLeYjYyge

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 2, 2021

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in support of the BKU leader and took to Twitter to slam the BJP for the alleged stone-pelting.

Gehlot tweeted, “The attack on the convoy of  BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Alwar by BJP folks is condemnable and action will be taken against the culprits. The BJP’s opposition to the farmers' agitation through irresponsible statements reflects their anti-democratic attitude and is shameful.”

After the incident, farmers blocked the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border in protest. Tikait's supporters blocked National Highway 9, but after a short while, traffic was restored through police intervention.

Tikait has been spearheading the over four-month-long farmers' agitation at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, against the three farm laws passed by the Centre last year.

Last week, he had asserted that agitating farmers were prepared for a long haul and will relent only when their demands are met. Tikait and his supporters want the Centre to withdraw the farm laws and provide a legal guarantee on MSP.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Tikait Rajasthan​ Police Rajasthan​ farmers protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp