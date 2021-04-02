BKU supremo Rakesh Tikait's convoy attacked in Alwar, farmer leader blames BJP for attack

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supremo Rakesh Tikait's car was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar on Friday. Stones were allegedly pelted at his convey, damaging the rear windshield.

The incident reportedly occured in Tatarpur village of Alwar district. Tikait was on his way to Bansur from Harsora village of Alwar when his convoy was attacked. Tikait was going to Bansur after addressing a gathering in Harsora.

The farmer leader was quick to share the information on Twitter wherein he blamed the BJP for the attack. Tikait tweeted, "Attacked by BJP goons at Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan, Bansur Road. Death of democracy." The farm leader even shared a video of a damaged car, saying that the attack was carried out by "BJP goons".

Police have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack.

Tikait, however, was not in his car when the stones were allegedly pelted, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

"At this, some of the cars stopped and their occupants in the vehicles argued with them over the issue. Amid all this, the windshield of one car was damaged apparently in stone pelting," the SP said.

BKU's state president Rajaram Meel, who was accompanying Tikait, alleged that at least 40 to 50 people carrying sticks stopped the convoy and entered into an altercation with them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in support of the BKU leader and took to Twitter to slam the BJP for the alleged stone-pelting.

Gehlot tweeted, “The attack on the convoy of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Alwar by BJP folks is condemnable and action will be taken against the culprits. The BJP’s opposition to the farmers' agitation through irresponsible statements reflects their anti-democratic attitude and is shameful.”

After the incident, farmers blocked the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border in protest. Tikait's supporters blocked National Highway 9, but after a short while, traffic was restored through police intervention.

Tikait has been spearheading the over four-month-long farmers' agitation at the Delhi-Ghazipur border, against the three farm laws passed by the Centre last year.

Last week, he had asserted that agitating farmers were prepared for a long haul and will relent only when their demands are met. Tikait and his supporters want the Centre to withdraw the farm laws and provide a legal guarantee on MSP.

(With PTI inputs)