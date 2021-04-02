STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh PR commissioner urges mediapersons in state to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Taran Prakash Sinha appreciated the exceptional role of the mass media in creating awareness on Covid-19, its impact, and precautions among the public to be followed during the pandemic.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Graffiti painted on the walls of JJ Hospital to spread awareness on COVID19, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Chhattisgarh emerging only next to Maharashtra in registering the highest ever one-day spike of new coronavirus infections in 2021, the commissioner (public relations) Taran Prakash Sinha has appealed the scribes to go for vaccination and ensure absolute adherence to safety behavioural practices intended to fight Covid-19.

Only Maharashtra with 43183 cases precedes Chhattisgarh that recorded 4617 as the new peak of single-day of coronavirus infections and is followed by Karnataka with 4234 cases on Thursday.

“All friends from the print, electronic and social media are urged to follow the given precautionary guidelines and avail the Covid-19 vaccination as per their eligibility, to safeguard themselves from the deadly infection. All staff in every media house should be encouraged to strictly comply with the protocols using the sanitisers, wearing a face mask, and maintaining social distancing at their workplace,” Sinha opined. 

With the fresh Covid cases consistently on the rise, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has equally exhorted all eligible citizens to visit their nearest immunisation centre and achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage in the state, he added.

The commissioner appreciated the exceptional role of the mass media in creating awareness on Covid-19, its impact, and precautions among the public to be followed during the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh COVID cases mediapersons in Chhattisgarh COVID-19 vaccination
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp