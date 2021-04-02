Chhattisgarh PR commissioner urges mediapersons in state to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With Chhattisgarh emerging only next to Maharashtra in registering the highest ever one-day spike of new coronavirus infections in 2021, the commissioner (public relations) Taran Prakash Sinha has appealed the scribes to go for vaccination and ensure absolute adherence to safety behavioural practices intended to fight Covid-19.

Only Maharashtra with 43183 cases precedes Chhattisgarh that recorded 4617 as the new peak of single-day of coronavirus infections and is followed by Karnataka with 4234 cases on Thursday.

“All friends from the print, electronic and social media are urged to follow the given precautionary guidelines and avail the Covid-19 vaccination as per their eligibility, to safeguard themselves from the deadly infection. All staff in every media house should be encouraged to strictly comply with the protocols using the sanitisers, wearing a face mask, and maintaining social distancing at their workplace,” Sinha opined.

With the fresh Covid cases consistently on the rise, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has equally exhorted all eligible citizens to visit their nearest immunisation centre and achieve 100 percent vaccination coverage in the state, he added.

The commissioner appreciated the exceptional role of the mass media in creating awareness on Covid-19, its impact, and precautions among the public to be followed during the pandemic.