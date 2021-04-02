STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya assents to Bill on recovery of damages from protesters

Satyadeo Narain Arya assented to a Bill that allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters damaging properties.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday assented to a Bill that allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters damaging properties.

The governor gave the assent to The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021, which was passed by the state assembly last month, an official spokesperson said.

For adjudicating upon pleas for the compensation for damage to properties, the new law provides for the government to set up claim tribunals in the state, the spokesperson said.

These tribunals will be headed by Haryana Superior Judicial Services officers, to be appointed in consultation with the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In case of tribunals having two or more members, other members would be from among the state government officials of the rank of additional deputy commissioner or above, the spokesperson said.

"The tribunals shall determine the liability, assess the claims for compensation forwarded to it and determine the monetary value of damages and on such determination, award suitable compensation," he said.

The Bill passed last month by the Haryana assembly allows authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters, damaging both public and private properties.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij had earlier denied the Congress suggestions that the decision to bring the Bill in the last assembly was linked to the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws.

The Bill provided for recovery of damages to properties caused during disturbances to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and 'violent disorder'.

Uttar Pradesh has enacted a similar law to seek damages from alleged rioters who targeted government properties during protests in 2019 over amendments to the Citizenship Act.

