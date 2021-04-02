STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage

Cumulatively, more than 6.87 crore (6,87,89,138) vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2021 02:07 PM

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, the Union Health ministry said on Friday.

Of the 36,71,242 vaccine doses, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for the first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, the Health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said this is the highest single-day vaccine coverage till now.



These include 83,06,269 healthcare workers (1st dose), 52,84,564 HCWs (2nd dose), 93,53,021 frontline workers (1st dose) and 40,97,634 FLWs (2nd Dose), 97,83,615(1st Dose) and 39,401 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities and 3,17,05,893 (1st Dose) and 2,18,741 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 60 years, it said.

Eight states account for 59.58 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

The ministry further said that Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported a steep rise in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 6,14,696.

It now comprises 5 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

"A net incline of 30,641 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

"Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 60 per cent (59.84 per cent) of the total active caseload of the country," it said.



