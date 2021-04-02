STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Noida: Scolded for playing games on mobile, 15-year-old boy jumps to death

The Class 7 student had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 the under Phase 2 police station limits last night after his parents scolded him, officials said.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphones, Phone camera, Mobile phone

For representational purposes (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NOIDA: A 15-year-old boy allegedly jumped to death from an under-construction building here after he was scolded by his parents, who had asked him not to play games on mobile phone, police said on Thursday.

The Class 7 student had gone missing from his home in Sector 110 the under Phase 2 police station limits last night after his parents scolded him, officials said.

"The boy was peeved over the scolding for playing mobile games and left home around 8 pm. This morning, his body was found from a nearby-under construction building. He had allegedly jumped off the building last night," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.

"The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed. Forensic experts have also collected evidence from the spot," the officer said.

In two other cases, two people allegedly committed suicide in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

One of them aged 22 lived in the Sector 49 police station area of Noida, while the other aged 35 lived in the Bisrakh area of Greater Noida, police added.

Both bodies have been sent for autopsy and further proceedings are being carried out, police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noida Noida suicide
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp