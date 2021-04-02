STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scam-tainted Congress leaders will be taken to task once SAD comes to power: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Badal blamed the Congress for 'plundering thousands of crores of rupees' by allegedly giving patronage to illegal liquor and sand mafia.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ATTARI: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said all Congressmen who have allegedly indulged in scams and plundered the state exchequer would be taken to task once his party comes to power in Punjab.

Addressing a rally here, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief accused Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of 'backstabbing' the state's farming community by allegedly participating in the process to finalise the three new agricultural ordinances.

Badal blamed the Congress for 'plundering thousands of crores of rupees' by allegedly giving patronage to illegal liquor and sand mafia and claimed that several legislators of the ruling party were running 'illegal liquor distilleries' in the state.

Outsiders from Rajasthan and Jammu have teamed up with Congress legislators to form 'sand mafia' in the state which is 'looting the state exchequer by mining sand illegally', he claimed.

The state suffered a loss of around Rs 6,500 crore in excise revenue and could not collect even Rs 100 crore of the Rs 1,400 crore revenue from sand mining as projected by the Congress-led government, the SAD chief claimed.

Why should people repose their faith in the chief minister again, asked Badal as he claimed that Singh had visited his office only 11 times during the last four years.

The chief minister backstabbed the farming community by promising and amending the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) in 2017 and also being part of the process to finalise the three agricultural ordinances, Badal claimed.

The chief minister also failed to stand up to the centre on all issues concerning the state including the recent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) because he was afraid of being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate.

"This is why Amarinder Singh dances to the tunes of the centre," said Badal.

Whereas the SAD had always honoured the promises made to Punjabis, said Badal.

"Parkash Singh Badal had promised to extend free power facility to farmers for agricultural operations and fulfilled this commitment in the very first cabinet meeting after assuming power in the state," he said.

Similarly, the SAD was responsible for the start of assured foodgrain procurement on minimum support price in 1966 and a majority of agricultural markets for procurement of foodgrains were established during the tenure of governments led by the Akali Dal, he said.

The SAD president also took on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the party's Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann.

He said Kejriwal had promised eight lakh jobs in Delhi but according to an RTI, only 214 jobs were created in the national capital in three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhbir Badal SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal Congress Punjab
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp