Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar, wife Manisha file defamation suits against ex-BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Waikar and his wife Manisha filed civil defamation suits in Bombay High Court against former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and sought over Rs 100 crore as damages.

Through two suits filed in HC on Thursday, the Waikar couple said Somaiya made "defamatory" and "baseless" allegations against them, which was carried by several print and electronic media platforms.

The allegations, pertaining to purchase of properties in Alibaug by Waikar and not disclosing such purchase in his election affidavit, caused "loss of reputation" and "mental agony," their suit claimed.

The suit sought that HC restrain Somaiya from making any further allegations against the couple either before the press or on social media.

They also sought that Somaiya be directed to pay Rs 100 crore as damages to Ravindra Waikar and another Rs 10 crore to Waikar's wife Manisha.

The couple said in the pleas that they had filed a police complaint against Somaiya.

Last month, Somaiya had accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Waikar of allegedly misusing their positions to purchase some properties in Alibaug, which were then transferred in the names of their wives Rashmi Thackeray and Manisha Waikar.

Somaiya claimed architect Anvay Naik constructed these properties in 2008-09 and Thackeray and Waikar had purchased them from him in 2014.

Naik allegedly committed suicide in 2018 and the case was reopened in November 2020, and journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested for alleged abetment of suicide.

Somaiya also made other allegations against Waikar over non disclosure of assets pertaining to two other properties in the state.

In their suits filed in HC, Waikar and his wife denied any misuse of power to purchase such property, and denied allegations of not having disclosed the purchase in the election affidavit.

The suits are yet to be allotted a date for hearing in HC.

