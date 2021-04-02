STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two injured as police fires rubber bullets to prevent mob from snatching EVM in Assam

The incident took place at number 215 Raja Pukhuri LP School in Kalaigaon on Thursday night.

Published: 02nd April 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

KALAIGAON: Two persons were injured after police fired rubber bullets at a mob that attempted to snatch an EVM at a polling booth in Assam's Udalguri district, alleging rigging by BJP and its ally UPPL, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at number 215 Raja Pukhuri LP School in Kalaigaon on Thursday night.

After the poll ended, an argument broke out between polling agents and officials over the signing of documents.

Barring two polling agents, all others reached the venue late in the morning as a result of which, their signatures could not be collected.

The presiding officer also did not take the signatures at the end of the polling, an official of the district administration said.

"Soon, a crowd of over 500 people gathered at the spot and attempted to snatch the EVM alleging rigging by BJP and UPPL members.

A police team led by the district additional SP reached the spot. Failing to pacify the crowd, they fired rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Two persons sustained minor injuries," he said.

BPF candidate Durga Das Boro reached the spot and tried to pacify the crowd.

Later, the police escorted the polling team to deposit the EVM at the strongroom.

Voting at Kalaigaon constituency took place in the second phase on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Pukhuri LP School Kalaigaon EVM fraud Assam
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp