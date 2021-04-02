STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Climate Envoy Kerry to visit India next week on his maiden tour of Asia 

This will be Kerry’s first trip to Asia since assuming office earlier this year. He will be travelling to the UAE, India and Bangladesh between April 1 and 9.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  US Climate Envoy John Kerry will be in India next week, as a part of his tour of Asia, and hold discussions on climate issues ahead of the climate summit to be hosted online by US President Joe Biden on April 22.

“Looking forward to meaningful discussions with friends in the Emirates, India and Bangladesh on how to tackle the climate crisis. #RoadToGlasgow,” Kerry tweeted.

Kerry’s visit comes days after US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin came to New Delhi and close on the heels of the US President’s invitation to 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the April 22 virtual climate summit.

The summit is aimed at setting the agenda for the COP26 Summit in Glasgow in June.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering are the other two leaders from South Asia to be invited for the two-day mega conference on climate change.  

By the time of the summit, the US will announce a 2030 emissions target as its new nationally-determined contribution under the Paris Agreement,

“John Kerry will travel to Abu Dhabi, New Delhi, and Dhaka, for consultations on increasing climate ambition ahead of President Biden’s Leaders Summit on Climate April 22-23 and the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change later this year,” said a statement.

