Busy day for EC as BJP and rivals walk in with complaints 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was busy on Friday, receving complaints from political parties of several hues.

Published: 03rd April 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Election Commission of India (ECI) was busy on Friday, receving complaints from political parties of several hues. While TMC went to the Commission with allegations of malpractice in the ongoing polls in West Bengal, a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Prakash Javdekar complained against Mamata Banerjee. Congress approached the Commission to seek the cancellation of election in the constituency in Assam where a BPF candidate has defected to BJP.

Javdekar alleged that Mamata violated the code of conduct. The BJP’s allegation came after drama in the Nandigram constituency where the Bengal CM is pitted against BJP’s  Suvendu Adhikari. “We have demanded action against her for violating the model code of conduct,” said Javdekar. 

A TMC team headed by Yashwant Sinha met Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab and complained that Central security forces are following BJP’s instructions at certain polling centers. The delegation said the Commission must ensure free and fair polls.

The Congress delegation said that defections induced by illegal means in Assam even before the counting of votes is a new phenomenon. It robs the electorate of the freedom of choice in the election of their representative, they argued. The delegation lso sought an enquiry into how EVMs were loaded in a vehicle belonging to a BJP candidate. The Election Commission informed the delegation that officers stand suspended.

