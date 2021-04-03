STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calcutta University secures first place among Indian universities in ARWU ranking: Vice Chancellor

As many as 15 Indian universities have made it to the ARWU 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking, released recently.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Calcutta University

Calcutta University (Photo | Calcutta University Website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Calcutta University has secured first place among Indian universities and third position among top higher educational institutions in the country in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, Vice Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said on Friday.

The VC said the news of ranking, received recently, was a matter of pride for every stakeholder of CU and acknowledgement of its research activities across different fields which always got international acclaim.

As many as 15 Indian universities have made it to the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2020, also known as Shanghai Ranking, released recently.

As per the ARWU Ranking 2020 of top institutions in India, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was on the number one rank while the University of Calcutta was on the third spot among all premier higher educational institutions in the country.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister described the news as a proud moment for the entire state.

The CM tweeted: "Pleased to share that Calcutta University has been adjudged 1st among all Indian universities for merit & performance, as per the renowned Shanghai Ranking or Academic Ranking of World Universities 2020. CU has also ranked 3rd among all higher education institutes in India."

The chief minister said on the microblogging site, "It's a proud moment for the whole state & I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teachers, researchers, students & everyone associated with the University of Calcutta for their earnest contribution and brilliant performance."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Calcutta University ARWU ARWU Ranking
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp