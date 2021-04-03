STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre withheld 'rightful dues' meant for Maharashtra out of bias, alleges Congress

Instead of contributing to the Chief Minister's relief fund, BJP leaders had donated to the PM Cares Fund for COVID 19, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole further said.

Published: 03rd April 2021

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Congress in Maharashtra on Saturday accused the Centre of short-changing the Maharashtra government by withholding its "rightful dues" to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters like cyclones and heavy rains that had hit the state last year.

State Congress president Nana Patole also accused the BJP of acting irresponsibly amidst the pandemic, a day after Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra was the only state in the country that didn't provide any assistance to the people during the crisis.

In his Facebook address on Friday night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had referred to the stringent measures adopted by various countries to check the spread of coronavirus.

He had also hinted that a lockdown was inevitable if new cases continue to go up.

"....This is irresponsible behaviour. Fadnavis should have given information on the aid provided by the Central government to Maharashtra. For the last year, the state has been battling pandemic and natural disasters like cyclones, floods and heavy rains on its own. The MVA government is working hard to mitigate the hardships of the people."

"However, the Centre had acted out of bias against the state by not parting the rightful share of funds to the state. Instead of contributing to the Chief Minister's relief fund, BJP leaders had donated to the PM Cares Fund for COVID 19. What has the state got from the Rs 20 lakh crore ('aatmanirbhar') package," Patole asked.

He alleged the Centre used federal investigating agencies to malign the image of Maharashtra.

"The unplanned lockdown last year had pushed the country on the brink of the economic crisis," the Congress leader said.

