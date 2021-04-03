Chandigarh diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt-Gen Manjinder Singh assumed charge as the Chief of Staff, Western Command at Chandimandir.

Published: 03rd April 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 09:03 AM

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Lt-Gen Manjinder in charge of Western Command
Lt-Gen Manjinder Singh assumed charge as the Chief of Staff, Western Command at Chandimandir. He was commissioned into 19 Madras in 1986 an alumnus of Sainik School (Kapurthala), National Defence Academy and National Defence College. In a career of more than 34 years, he has marshalled important commandtments in sensitive sectors and high-altitude terrains. He also commanded his battalion in an intense counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an Infantry Brigade at LoC and an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps. He has rich experience in operational and administrative duties.

Ahuja appointed director of IIT Ropar
Rajeev Ahuja has joined Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar as its  new director.  He is a professor of computational materials science at Uppsala University, Sweden. One of the most highly-cited researchers in Sweden, he did PhD from IIT Roorkee in 1992 and joined Uppsala University in the same year. He became Assistant Professor in 1996, Associate Professor in 2002 and Professor in 2007. His main area is computational materials science with focus on energy as well as high pressure physics. He has published 975 papers in renowned, peer-reviewed journals. He was recently elected APS Fellow by American Physical Society and appointed in the advisory Board of Journal of Materials Chemistry and Materials Advances from Royal Society of Chemistry (England).  

Delivery app sets up unit in Karnal
A hyperlocal delivery app called HUMhain, already operating in Punjab, has set up its second base at Karnal in Haryana and plans to empower all offline local stores in the city by providing end-to-end delivery solutions to restaurants, groceries, medical shops, baby stores, electrical stores. It has a base in Chandigarh. During Covid-19, HUMhain extended its services from delivering groceries and medicines to home essentials and PPE kits. It has chosen Karnal as a second base and aims to increase footsteps by introducing a new franchise system. It is available in Android and iOS platforms.

Nine more flights in summer schedule
Instead of 38,  47 flights will operate from Chandigarh International Airport, according to the new summer flight schedule. There are 10 flights to Delhi and 8 to Mumbai. There is a new and daily direct IndiGo flight to Indore at 6.35 am.  Also, twice a week services have been resumed to  Leh. IndiGo will run a flight to Dehradun six days a week, which will depart at 6.30 pm and reach at 7.30 pm. From May 1, there will be a flight to Jammu. However, the date for the Jodhpur flight is yet to be decided. International flight to Sharjah in the UAE will operate twice a week.

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

