STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government working sincerely to implement Assam Accord, most problems resolved: PM Narendra Modi

He also urged militants in the state to surrender and most of the issues regarding the Assam Accord is solved.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

The central government is working sincerely to fully implement the Assam Accord, said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Tamulpur in Assam's Baksa district ahead of the third phase of Assembly polls in the state. He also said that most of the issues regarding the pact is solved and and the "rest will be resolved too".

The prime minister said that people of the state have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability.

He asserted that the NDA government formulated policies that are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society."Though we formulate policies for all without discriminationsome who work for just one section are termed secular whereas those who work for all types of people are called communal," Modi said, attacking the Congress over long years of violence in the state.

"It's unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal," he added.

"The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot," he said.

The prime minister said that during the last five years, the "double engine" NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in "double benefit" for Assam. He came down heavily on those claimimg what people who will form the next government will look like and wear.

Modi was apparently referring to the comments by Abdur Rahim, the son of AIUDF founder and MP Badruddin Ajmal, a Congress ally, who Friday asserted "dadhi, topi and lungi wallahs" will form the next government in the state. "There cannot be a bigger insult to Assam. The people of Assam will not tolerate those who insult Assam's pride and identity and will give them a befitting reply through the ballot," he said.

He asserted that the people of the state have decided to vote the NDA to power again. "I say this on the strength of the love, affection and enthusiam they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity," he added.

He also urged militants in the state to surrender. "Those who are yet to surrender should return to their mainstream lives as they can create an 'Atmanirbhar Assam," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the EC on Friday barred senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The third phase of the Assam assembly polls is set to take place on April 6. The second phase that took place on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Accord Assam Assembly polls 2021 Assam elections Narendra Modi BJP Tamulpur
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp