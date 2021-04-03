Government working sincerely to implement Assam Accord, most problems resolved: PM Narendra Modi

By PTI

The central government is working sincerely to fully implement the Assam Accord, said PM Narendra Modi while addressing a rally at Tamulpur in Assam's Baksa district ahead of the third phase of Assembly polls in the state. He also said that most of the issues regarding the pact is solved and and the "rest will be resolved too".

The prime minister said that people of the state have rejected violence for development, peace, unity and stability.

He asserted that the NDA government formulated policies that are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society."Though we formulate policies for all without discrimination, some who work for just one section are termed secular whereas those who work for all types of people are called communal," Modi said, attacking the Congress over long years of violence in the state.

"It's unfortunate that those who divided society and threw crumbs of development at particular sections for their vote bank politics are said to be practising secularism while we, who ensure that development reaches all, are termed communal," he added.

"The NDA government has strived to holistically empower every section of society with our mantra 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. This game of secularism and communalism has hurt the nation a lot," he said.

The prime minister said that during the last five years, the "double engine" NDA governments at the Centre and in the state have resulted in "double benefit" for Assam. He came down heavily on those claimimg what people who will form the next government will look like and wear.

Modi was apparently referring to the comments by Abdur Rahim, the son of AIUDF founder and MP Badruddin Ajmal, a Congress ally, who Friday asserted "dadhi, topi and lungi wallahs" will form the next government in the state. "There cannot be a bigger insult to Assam. The people of Assam will not tolerate those who insult Assam's pride and identity and will give them a befitting reply through the ballot," he said.

He asserted that the people of the state have decided to vote the NDA to power again. "I say this on the strength of the love, affection and enthusiam they have shown for the NDA in the two phases of polling already held. They are with development, stability, peace, harmony and unity," he added.

He also urged militants in the state to surrender. "Those who are yet to surrender should return to their mainstream lives as they can create an 'Atmanirbhar Assam," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a rally in Tamulpur. Watch. https://t.co/sBxRPPVF2c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2021

Earlier, the EC on Friday barred senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The third phase of the Assam assembly polls is set to take place on April 6. The second phase that took place on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from PTI)