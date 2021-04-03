STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive

Apart from the massive spike in daily cases, another reason to worry for Maharashtra is that more children and youth are getting infected with Covid-19 during the second wave.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

covid swab

A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Apart from the massive spike in daily cases, another reason to worry for Maharashtra is that more children and youth are getting infected with Covid-19 during the second wave.  There is a silver lining, though. The death rate in under-45 population during the January-March period was only 5 per cent. According to the state public health department’s data, 88,827 children up to 10 years of age had tested positive across the state in the three-month period.

ALSO READ | Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion

The total percentage of children and youth (up to 40 years) infected was around 48 while the percentage of senior citizens (above 60) testing positive was 18 per cent. Hence, the state has been pressing for including all age-groups in the vaccination coverage. 

The mortality rate of 1.92 per cent in Maharashtra is higher than the country’s average of 1.33 per cent.  
Dr Avinash Supe, member of the state’s health task force, said children and youths are getting infected in larger number because they are not following Covid-appropriate behaviour. He said that from January to March-end, 800 deaths took place due to Covid in Mumbai and adjoining areas of which only five per cent were below the age of 45 while the remaining were senior citizens and co-morbid patients. 

READ HERE | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of shortage of health facilities, says lockdown can not be ruled out

“Nevertheless, people should take care, use mask, maintain social distancing and wash and sanitise their hands regularly,” said Dr Supe. State Congress president Nana Patole demanded that all persons above 18 years of age should be vaccinated to reduce further spread of the disease. “The youth have to come out of their homes for the purpose of livelihood. So, it is the responsibility of the Centre to vaccinate them. If this age-group is vaccinated, the chain of the virus will be also broken easily,” Patole said.

He also criticised the central government over vaccine export. “We are facing a shortage of vaccine in India, but the Modi government is offering vaccine to Pakistan, that too free of cost. We Indians should be vaccinated first before others are given,” Patole said.

WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus Mumbai coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp