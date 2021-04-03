STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee looking for second seat to contest, claims BJP President JP Nadda

Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in West Medinipur. (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in West Medinipur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is 'losing from Nandigram' and her own people told him that she is 'searching for another seat to contest'.

"This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching ( for another seat) and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain," he said.

On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed a direct contest between Mamata and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.

Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.

Exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will come to power in West Bengal, the BJP president said that the people of the state are eager to oust the Trinamool Congress-government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "lock, stock and barrel".

"We are forming the government there (West Bengal). But the poll results of West Bengal will be shocking. The people of Bengal are eager to dismiss the rule of Mamata Banerjee lock, stock and barrel," he said.

"In the first two phases, TMC has been wiped out and BJP is coming. In Nandigram, BJP is winning clearly," Nadda added.

The first two phases of assembly polls have been held in West Bengal and the third phase is slated for April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Mamata Banerjee Nandigram BJP TMC West Bengal polls West Bengal Assembly polls
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp