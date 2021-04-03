Record revenue amid coronavirus crisis in Bihar's power sector

By Express News Service

PATNA: Amidst the corona crisis, both the North and the South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited in Bihar have set a record in revenue collection of Rs 10192 crore -- registering a rise of 19% in the total.

The revenue collected in 2020-21 is higher by Rs 1594 crore compared to the total collection of revenue of previous year. Sharing this, senior protocol officer of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited Khwaja Jamal on Friday said that the availability of power has also increased by 4% in the state along with 19% rise in revenue collection.

He said that revenue collection was less by Rs 1100 crore during the first six months of Corona-induced lockdown in 2019-20 but these two companies set a record in revenue collection in the six months of current 2020-21.

Impressed with the revenue collection, power minister Bijendra Yadav and CMD cum secretary of energy department Sanjeev Hans congratulated the companies for achievement.