Bairagi camp at Kumbh Mela catches fire, several huts gutted

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Several huts in the Kumbh Mela area here were burnt to ashes Sunday as the Bairagi camp caught fire, officials said.confirming second such incident within 10 days.

The gusty winds during the day helped the blaze spread fast and it engulfed several huts in no time, Circle Officer Abhay Pratap Singh said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service to control the blaze, he said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

A fire had broken out at Bairagi camp 10 days ago too, burning down several huts.