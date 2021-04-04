STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE to conduct practicals for Covid-positive students later

The board had allowed schools to start practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments on March 1 and these can continue till June 11.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

COVID cases

Students being screened for temperature as schools reopen amid rising coronavirus cases. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that class 10 and class 12 students who test positive for Covid-19, or get affected by it, will get another chance to complete the practical exams. The exams should however be conducted before June 11.

“If any candidate is absent in practical because of being Covid positive or any family member – mother, father, brother and sister, etc – is reported Covid positive, schools will conduct practical of such candidates at an appropriate time in consultation with the concerned regional officer but latest by June 11, 2021,” an official notification said.

Considering the coronavirus pandemic situation, the CBSE had allowed students to change centres for their practical as well as theory examinations. The board had allowed schools to start practical exams and activities like project and internal assessments on March 1 and these can continue till June 11.

CBSE had earlier asked schools to immediately upload correct marks after completion of practical exams and assessments. However, in case of students who appear for practicals during re-exam, schools have been asked to send their marks to regional officers through manual award lists.

