Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter: Assam mourns CRPF jawan's martyrdom 

Bablu Rabha, who hailed from Damra Patpara near Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, belonged to the CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Representational photo (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam on Sunday mourned the death of its son, Bablu Rabha, in the attack by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Rabha, who hailed from Damra Patpara near Dudhnoi in Goalpara district, belonged to the CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit. He had joined the force nine years ago and is survived by his wife and seven-year-old daughter.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid his homage to the slain jawan.

“Heartfelt tributes to CRPF jawan from Assam's Dudhnoi, Bablu Rabha, who attained martyrdom while bravely fighting against the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. The whole nation stands behind the bereaved family of Swahid Bablu Rabha in this hour of extreme grief. My sincere condolences,” he tweeted.

The state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “Assam lost one of her bravest sons today in the call of duty. We will never forget the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bablu Rabha who attained martyrdom fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Our government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of immense grief”.

Sarma also said the state government was with the bereaved family and it would extend all possible support to it.

Assam Congress leader and MP, Gaurav Gogoi said: “The news of Swahid Bablu Rabha and other brave soldiers attaining martyrdom while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. The entire Assam mourns this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with his family members”.

