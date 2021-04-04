COVID-19: 9 held for attacking Madhya Pradesh cops near crowded tea stall

By PTI

BHOPAL: Nine people have been arrested for allegedly attacking policemen who were on patrol duty to enforce COVID-19 norms in the old city area of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, an official said on Sunday.

The attack on the policemen took place in Qazi Camp area on Saturday near a tea stall which was serving a huge number of people despite a curfew in place between 9pm and 6am in view of the spike in coronavirus cases.he said.

"The shop owner, identified as Jahir, and his relatives refused to listen when the policemen asked them to shut the outlet. They hurled a kettle of hot tea on the police team and also pelted them with bricks. Three Hanumanganj police station personnel were injured in the incident," he informed.

Jahir and eight others have been arrested and search for some other accused was underway, he added.