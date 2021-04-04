STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Situation grim in Bihar, capital city emerges virus hotspot

On Sunday, Patna again reported the highest number of positive cases of 372

Published: 04th April 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Patna railway station | ANI

Passengers undergo thermal screening at Patna Junction railway station. (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The coronavirus has started spreading at an alarming rate in Biha, particularly in the capital city of Patna. 864 fresh cases of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, and the total active cases in Bihar shot up to 3560.

Patna has emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 with 1,254 active cases in total. On Sunday, Patna again reported the highest number of positive cases of 372. In an alarming incident, 13 persons, all living in an apartment at Kankerbagh colony in Patna tested positive. All of them have been placed under home isolation and the apartment has been turned into a mini-containment zone. The travel history of all the 13 is being checked.

A day before Kankarbagh's apartment was sealed, another apartment in SK Puri area was also sealed and converted into in a micro containment zone after some residents tested positive. On Sunday, three persons who arrived from Mumbai tested positive at Patna airport and was sent to home quarantine.

Official sources said that 24 micro containment zones were created in the last few days in Patna after it has started emerging as a hot spot. According to the government data, 174 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Patna on 1 April, which rose to 287 on 2 April and 359 on April 3 and 372 on April 4.

Principal Secretary Health Pratyay Amrit said that the state health department is fully geared up to meet the emerging challenges. “As such there are no shortages of beds in Covid dedicated hospitals. We are trying to create more beds in different hospitals in a precautionary move also. On Monday, there is a VC of CM Nitish Kumar with all DMs and other health officials on the situation”, he said.

He said that closures of all educational institutions till April 12 has been done to caution the peopleof the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar coronavirus Patna coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus covid hotspot
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp