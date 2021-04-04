COVID-19: Situation grim in Bihar, capital city emerges virus hotspot

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The coronavirus has started spreading at an alarming rate in Biha, particularly in the capital city of Patna. 864 fresh cases of COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours, and the total active cases in Bihar shot up to 3560.

Patna has emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 with 1,254 active cases in total. On Sunday, Patna again reported the highest number of positive cases of 372. In an alarming incident, 13 persons, all living in an apartment at Kankerbagh colony in Patna tested positive. All of them have been placed under home isolation and the apartment has been turned into a mini-containment zone. The travel history of all the 13 is being checked.

A day before Kankarbagh's apartment was sealed, another apartment in SK Puri area was also sealed and converted into in a micro containment zone after some residents tested positive. On Sunday, three persons who arrived from Mumbai tested positive at Patna airport and was sent to home quarantine.

Official sources said that 24 micro containment zones were created in the last few days in Patna after it has started emerging as a hot spot. According to the government data, 174 COVID-19 positive cases were found in Patna on 1 April, which rose to 287 on 2 April and 359 on April 3 and 372 on April 4.

Principal Secretary Health Pratyay Amrit said that the state health department is fully geared up to meet the emerging challenges. “As such there are no shortages of beds in Covid dedicated hospitals. We are trying to create more beds in different hospitals in a precautionary move also. On Monday, there is a VC of CM Nitish Kumar with all DMs and other health officials on the situation”, he said.

He said that closures of all educational institutions till April 12 has been done to caution the peopleof the situation.