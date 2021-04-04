STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 surge: Government orders closure of schools in Jammu & Kashmir

It said classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday till April 11 in the entire Jammu & Kashmir.

Published: 04th April 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch

A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after inaugurating the six-day Tulip festival in Srinagar, the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday ordered closure of schools upto 9th class for two weeks and 10th, 11th and 12th classes for one week.

"In view of rising trend in COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir and likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infection in large numbers, all classes upto and including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday (April 5) till 18 April 21 in J&K," announced Lt Governor's office.

It further said classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday (April 5) till April 11 in the entire Jammu & Kashmir territory. The government also announced that all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 members and after following due COVID SOPs and protocols.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir. with the U/T  recording 3408 cases since March 25.

The closure of schools will come as a major relief for the parents, who had been urging the government to order closure of schools and going back to online mode of teaching in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 132439. Of them, 3574 are active positive, 126860 have recovered. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 2005 deaths due to COVID-19. Of the total deaths, 740 have been reported in Jammu region and 1265 in Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Kashmir COVID cases Kashmir school closed
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp