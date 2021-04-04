COVID-19 surge: Government orders closure of schools in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A day after inaugurating the six-day Tulip festival in Srinagar, the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday ordered closure of schools upto 9th class for two weeks and 10th, 11th and 12th classes for one week.

"In view of rising trend in COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir and likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infection in large numbers, all classes upto and including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday (April 5) till 18 April 21 in J&K," announced Lt Governor's office.

It further said classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday (April 5) till April 11 in the entire Jammu & Kashmir territory. The government also announced that all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 members and after following due COVID SOPs and protocols.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir. with the U/T recording 3408 cases since March 25.

The closure of schools will come as a major relief for the parents, who had been urging the government to order closure of schools and going back to online mode of teaching in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 132439. Of them, 3574 are active positive, 126860 have recovered. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 2005 deaths due to COVID-19. Of the total deaths, 740 have been reported in Jammu region and 1265 in Kashmir.