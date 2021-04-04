STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra, stricter curbs from Monday

Night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be force during the day time during the week, Minister Nawab Malik said.

Published: 04th April 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:20 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards, Minority Affairs Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said that night curfew will continue and prohibitory orders issued under section 144 will be force during the day time during the week.

"Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions will be in force from 8 pm tomorrow, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants,small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity," he said.

Industries and production sector,vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers, he added.

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding.

Parks and playgrounds will also be closed, he said.

Religious places will have to follow the SoPs, Malik said, adding that that public transport system will remain functional.

Mumbai city guardian minister Aslam Shaikh told reporters that work from home will be encouraged for offices, except for insurance, mediclaim, electricity and civic offices.

Essential services have been exempted from the existing night curfew, he said.

