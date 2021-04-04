Goa: Cops get masks to give to people caught without one

By PTI

PANAJI: Police in Goa capital Panaji have been given masks by the local civic corporation to "gift" to people caught without one in public amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The masks were given to the police by Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) mayor Vasant Agashikar, who said the civic body will help the police maintain COVID-19 norms here.

Panaji police inspector Sudesh Naik said people were ignoring mask norms routinely.

"We don't like fining people but the mask rule has to be enforced. Now we can gift these masks so that people caught without one don't move head and spread the virus," he said.