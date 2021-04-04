Mamata turned blind eye to coal scam, cattle smuggling: BJP

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hours after a purported audio tape surfaced on Sunday containing conversations of two persons allegedly involved in a coal smuggling racket, the BJP claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been turning a blind eye to multi-crore scandals in the state.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari told a press meet that a highly placed member in state's ruling party received Rs 900 crore from coal mafia and cattle smugglers.

Adhikari claimed that part of the proceedings was used for organising the election campaign of TMC.

Another TMC turncoat and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi said that "corruption has been institutionalised in Bengal, under the Mamata Banerjee regime".

"The CM should not keep her eyes shut. She cannot act like Dhritarastra of Mahabharata," he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's allegations, TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh said "concocted stories" are being circulated as the BJP is now desperate to raise fictitious issues, having sensed defeat in the ongoing electoral battle.

He said that the saffron party has resorted to "character assassination" as it cannot match the popularity of Mamata Banerjee and her social welfare projects.

"With less than 48 hours to go before the third phase of elections commences, the BJP, having lost its plot, is trying to malign the TMC for electoral gains," Ghosh said.

Echoing him, TMC leader and minister Subrata Mukherjee said the saffron camp has not been able to furnish any evidence to prove its allegations.

"The purported audio clip, released just before the third phase of elections, appears to be doctored. It is a ploy to damage the reputation of the state's ruling party," he added.