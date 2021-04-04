STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nation

Poverty-stricken Jharkhand couple forced to give away newborn twin girls

The husband and wife, who work as a daily wage labourer and domestic help respectively, already have three daughters and a son.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand

Mein Kewat with his wife and children (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Unable to bring up their twin daughters because of their poor financial conditions, a poverty-stricken couple was forced to give away their newborn twin daughters in Jharkhand. The couple already has three daughters and a son. 

They claimed that their decision was taken in the interest of the newborn daughters so that they could be taken care of properly and do not have to face any hardships later.

The husband and wife work as a daily wage labourer and domestic help respectively. “Due to very poor financial conditions, somehow we are bringing up three daughters and a son, but it is not possible for us to afford the expenses of bringing up two more children. Therefore, we were compelled to give away our newborn twin daughters to others so that they could be taken care of in a proper way,” said Mein Kewat who gave away one of his newborn to a relative in Chandipur and the other another family member in Hosir.

His elder brother Narisingh also asserted that Mein is somehow managing to earn the bread and butter for his family.

“They have also given in writing that they are willingly giving away their children to them and would not make any claim on them in future,” said Narsingh Kewat.

When the local administration took notice of this incident, they swung into action and launched a probe. "We investigated the matter properly and found that the newborn babies were handed over to others willingly due to poverty as the couple is not in the condition to bring them up. The couple has also given in writing that they are giving away their daughters to others without any pressure from anyone and no exchange of money or material took place in the entire process,” said Gomia Block Development Officer (BDO) Kapil Kumar. 

In his application, Mein Kewat has admitted that he is getting ration regularly under the Public Distribution System of the State Government, he added.

Comments

