Will take strict measures to tackle coronavirus: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said strict measures will be taken to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases and detailed guidelines will be released soon.

Gehlot said this after a virtual review meeting here.

He said it is a priority for his government to stop the infection spread and save lives of people.

"After the review meeting on coronavirus, it has been decided to take strict decisions for the next 15 days. Detailed guidelines and standard operating procedure will be released in this regard soon," Gehlot said in a tweet.