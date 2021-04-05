Around 70 students test positive for COVID-19 at Rajasthan's IIT-Jodhpur

By ANI

JODHPUR: Around 65-70 people including students, teachers and staffs at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur have tested positive for COVID-19 so far and 60 of them are currently infected with the coronavirus, the authorities said on Sunday.

P Singh Deputy Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) said, "Around March 11, some persons infected with COVID-19 had come here. They were from tribal villages Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur. Then the cases started increasing."

"Now almost 65-70 people have tested positive so far at Rajasthan's IIT Jodhpur. Of which 55-60 cases are active. There is no serious case. Block G3 on campus declared a micro-containment zone. Most of the positive students came from their houses in Chandigarh, Gujarat and Jaipur," he said.

"We have increased the sampling, so contact tracing can be done. Teachers are very less, Most of the infected patients are students," he further said.

"Cases are increasing in Jodhpur. The police and medical department are on alert. Sampling has been increased, anyone coming from outside Jodhpur, be it airport, bus stand or railway station, RTCPR tests are mandatory for them," he added.

Rajasthan has 11,738 active COVID-19 cases, including 1,254 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus fatalities in the Union Territory has reached 2,827 with 3 deaths on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare.