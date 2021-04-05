Centre punishing AAP government for supporting farmers, says Kejriwal in Haryana rally

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the BJP-led government at the Centre is punishing the AAP government in the national capital for supporting the farmers’ agitation by giving powers in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Jind in Haryana, he said, “The Union government is punishing my government by bringing the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill. They have brought this bill to puni s h Kejriwal.”

“They are punishing us for supporting farmers’ agitation by handing power to the L-G instead of the elected government. What kind of law is this?” he asked stating that his party would have no power despite winning 62 seats.

Kejriwal said he was ready to make any sacrifice for the sake of farmers who are agitating against the three farm laws.

“Our 300 farmers have laid down their lives. We will keep supporting this agitation even if Kejriwal dies. Whatever punishment the central government wants to give me, I do not care. I am with the farmers. I am their younger brother and son. I am not afraid even if the Centre further reduces the powers of my government.”

Kejriwal stated that it was the responsibility of every Indian who loves his country to support farmers’ agitation.

“A person who is with this agitation is a patriot and a one who is against is a traitor,” he said. Kejriwal also listed out development works carried out by his government in the national capital while targeting the BJP.

“BJP is the most powerful party at present but it could not make a single school or hospital. I want to tell the BJP that for building schools and colleges and serving people, there is no need for power. There is a need for intent. You have so many powers but your intention is wrong. Kejriwal does not have power but our intent is clean,” he said.

Paying tributes to the farmers who have lost their lives during the agitation, Kejriwal said, “It is our responsibility that their sacrifice does not go in vain.”

The AAP leader said that he was pressurised by the Centre to convert stadiums into jails for farmers but he withstood the pressure and rejected their request.

“The BJP led-central government conspired to put farmers coming to Delhi into nine stadiums to be converted into jails. But we were fortunate as the law stated that the chief minister holds the power to convert the stadiums into jail.”

“The Centre sent me a file and started pressuring me by saying there will be law and order issue. They even threatened of taking away my power. But I did not listen and rejected the file,” he said.

‘AAP cheating Delhi people’

The BJP on Sunday hit out at AAP in Delhi alleging that it did not build any hospital and flyover during its rule between 2015 and 2019.

Citing replies to two RTI queries filed in 2019 by Tejpal Singh, BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said that by making “false” claims about development works, the AAP has cheated people of the national capital.