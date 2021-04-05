STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh encounter: Naxals may have abducted missing jawan in Bijapur, says CRPF sources

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated that operations against Naxals would continue and the work of establishing camps in Naxal-affected areas would be completed in an expedited manner.

Published: 05th April 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel at the site of Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border

Security personnel at the site of Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur border. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who has been missing since Saturday's ambush in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, might have been abducted by Naxals, CRPF sources said. "Since a jawan, who was part of the party that was attacked in Chhattisgarh is missing, the possibility of his abduction by Naxals can't be ruled out," CRPF sources said.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border on Saturday after a party of jawans was ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village around noon. At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in the attack. Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter, Chhattisgarh Police said.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the site where Naxals attacked security personnel at the Sukma-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh. Shah will also meet the injured jawans at the hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reiterated that operations against Naxals would continue and the work of establishing camps in Naxal-affected areas would be completed in an expedited manner.

He further said that the "battle" went on for four hours and security forces entered the Naxal-affected areas and fought valiantly.

He said that the influence of Naxalites in Chhattisgarh was shrinking rapidly, and is now confined to a very limited area in the state. Subsequently, they are panicking and trying to make their presence felt through such violent incidents. He said that there is continuous work to establish police camps in Naxal-affected areas and the work would continue in future as well, he added.

CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, on Sunday said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Chhattisgarh encounter Naxals Chhattisgarh jawan kidnapped Chhattisgarh martyrs
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp