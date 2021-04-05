STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Completely baseless', says BJP on allegations of corruption in Rafale Deal

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference that the opposition party made it a big issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost badly.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday dismissed as "completely baseless" the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal, stressing that the Supreme Court had rejected a demand for a probe in the purchase of the fighter aircraft and the CAG also found nothing wrong.

Responding to a question about the Congress' attack on the Modi government over the bribe allegations, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference that the opposition party made it a big issue in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but lost badly.

ALSO READ | Congress rakes up Rafale after French media claims 1.1 mn Euros was paid to 'middleman' by Dassault

He said the allegations of corruption were "completely baseless" and suggested that a report in the French media about the alleged financial irregularity in the deal may be due to "corporate rivalry" in that country.

Noting that Congress had raised the issue earlier too, he said the Supreme Court rejected the demand for a probe and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) also found nothing wrong in the fighter aircraft deal.

The Congress on Monday sought a thorough probe in the Rafale defence deal and demanded answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a French media report claimed that 1.1 million euros were paid to a "middleman" by the aircraft manufacturer.

