STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Centre rushes 50 high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab

Three senior officers from the central government have been appointed as nodal officers for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Published: 05th April 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

"The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress," the ministry said.

Three senior officers from the central government have been appointed as nodal officers for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Vijoy Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textile is the nodal officer for Punjab, Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is the nodal officer for Chhattisgarh and Kunak Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs is the nodal officer for Maharashtra.

The high-level teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three states, the ministry said.

They will submit daily reports on five aspects, including testing, contact tracing, hospital infrastructure, enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, it said.

The Union government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach under the umbrella strategy of 'Cooperative Federalism', the ministry stated.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for COVID management, the Centre has been deputing teams from time to time to visit various states and Union Territories.

These teams interact with authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Maharashtra Punjab
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp