Don't fleece COVID-19 patients, Rajesh Tope warns Maharashtra private hospitals

Published: 05th April 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

The minister also cautioned doctors of private facilities against 'indiscriminate' use of Remdesivir injections. (File photo | Shriram BN)

By PTI

JALNA: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday warned private hospitals against overcharging COVID-19 patients by way of deposits and unnecessary tests.

Speaking to reporters, he said he had received complaints that some hospitals were making people deposit lump sum amounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh before admitting COVID-19 patients.

He said action would be taken against such hospitals.

The minister also cautioned doctors of private facilities against "indiscriminate" use of Remdesivir injections, known to be effective in COVID-19 treatment.

The minister said the injection should be given only as per the procedure laid down by the state task force on COVID-19.

