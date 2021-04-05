STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DRDO develops advanced technology to safeguard Indian Navy ships from enemy missiles

The Indian Navy recently conducted trials of all three variants of the chaff technology in the Arabian Sea and found the performance satisfactory

Published: 05th April 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) developed by DRDO

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed Advanced Chaff Technology to safeguard Indian Navy ships from enemy missile attacks.

The Defence Laboratory Jodhpur (DLJ), a DRDO unit, has indigenously developed three variants of the critical technology -- Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR) -- meeting the Indian Navy’s qualitative requirements.

The Indian Navy recently conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea and found the performance satisfactory.

A defence official said chaff is a passive expendable electronic countermeasure technology used worldwide to protect naval ships from enemy’s radar and radio frequency missile seekers.

"The new development assumes significance as a very small quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as a decoy to deflect enemy missiles for the safety of our ships. DRDO has also gained the expertise to meet futuristic threats from adversaries. The technology is unique and not available elsewhere. It will be handed over to industries for production of chaff rockets in large quantities," he added.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar has applauded DRDO efforts in indigenously developing strategically important technology in a short span. The technology has been validated clearing the decks for bulk production, he added.

Secretary of the Department of Defence (Research and Development) and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the efforts of teams involved in indigenous development of this vital technology to safeguard Indian Navy ships.

"Successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DLJ is one more step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Navy and the industry for the achievement.

