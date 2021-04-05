STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmer bodies stage stir at FCI offices demanding remunerative MSP for crops

The demands included withdrawal of a decision to submit 'jamabandhi' for the procurement of wheat, rolling back direct payments to farmers in their bank accounts.

Published: 05th April 2021 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other farmer bodies held protests at FCI offices on Sunday and raised various demands, including a remunerative minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Union consumer affairs minister regarding strengthening the procurement system of the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The demands included withdrawal of a decision to submit "jamabandhi" for the procurement of wheat, rolling back direct payments to farmers in their bank accounts and a remunerative MSP for crops.

"Purchases should be done on a remunerative MSP and strict action should be taken against buyers who purchase below that MSP," the memorandum said.

The process of crop procurement should be completed in the minimum time.

It should be ensured that farmers do not face any problem due to a lack of bags and other facilities, a statement issued by the SKM said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, under the banner of the SKM, have been camping at various border points of Delhi demanding a repeal of three contentious farm laws brought by the Centre and a legal guarantee to the MSP on crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samyukt Kisan Morcha Food Corporation of India MSP Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp